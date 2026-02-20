Modern Makeover, Surprise Checks To Enhance Devotee Services Atop Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: The administration of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri has begun a modernisation drive and intensified field inspections to ensure seamless and transparent services for devotees.

Infrastructure upgradation works are progressing under the supervision of executive officer VK Seena Naik. The focus is on revamping the Annadanam complex and the famed laddu ‘potu’ (kitchen) with cutting-edge technology to ensure the speedy supply of high-quality prasadam and hygienic, delicious annaprasadam to the pilgrims.

A technical team from TTD visited the hill shrine on Thursday and inspected the newly constructed Annadanam building and laddu preparation unit. The team reviewed proposals for installing advanced boiler systems and modern kitchen equipment.

Officials said a report, along with technical plans and recommendations, would be ready within three days.

Representatives of Technologic Engineers, including its director G Raghunathan, design manager Parthasaradhi, sales manager Koteswara Rao and managing partner Hari Prasad participated in the review meeting and discussed equipment specifications with the EO.

Temple engineering officials, Koteswara Rao, Ravindra and Ashok Kumar were present.

Seena Naik reviewed the functioning of various sections. He examined coconut quality at the sales counters, verified saree stocks, warned staff against overcharging at cloakrooms and chappal stands, and interacted with devotees to confirm adherence to prescribed rates.

He called for immediate flooring repairs at the cell phone deposit counter and uninterrupted drinking water supply for those in queue lines. He tested a ticket kiosk and reviewed scanning procedures, reiterating zero tolerance to negligence.