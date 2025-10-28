Moderate Rains Lash Kurnool and Nandyal; Schools Shut For Two Days

Kurnool: Slight to moderate rainfall lashed Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Monday night and Tuesday, bringing relief to some areas but also causing localised flooding. Anticipating further rainfall, Nandyal District Collector G. Rajakumari declared holidays for schools on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Due to rains in the upper catchment areas from Cyclone Montha, the Gajuladinne reservoir in Gonegandla mandal reached full capacity. Heavy downpours were also reported in Pathikonda and Kosigi mandals, leading to the overflow of local streams.

Gajuladinne Project Engineer Mohammad Ali said the reservoir’s water level had reached 4.5 tmc ft, and excess water was being released downstream through the gates. To protect crops in Iron Banda and Enni Kandla villages from backwater flooding, water was diverted into the Handri river on the instructions of higher officials.

Tahsildar P. Rajeshwari advised people living along the Handri river to stay alert and remain indoors. Residents were urged to promptly report any flood-related issues to local authorities.

In Halaharvi mandal’s Mallikarjuna Palli village, residents struggled to remove rainwater from low-lying areas. A mud house collapsed due to the downpour, though no casualties were reported. Officials cautioned that more rainfall is expected over the next two days, heightening public concern.

Officials also inspected the Telugu Ganga Canal near D. Vanipenta to monitor water flow.

In Kosigi, the Chapa Vanka stream overflowed, disrupting traffic for two hours on Tuesday morning and leaving vehicles stranded over a 2 km stretch. Low-lying areas in Adoni were submerged, and Pathikonda witnessed heavy rainfall since Monday afternoon, flooding several streets.

In Nandyal district, Chagalamarri mandal experienced continuous rain. Sub-Inspector Suresh visited flood-affected villages, including Nelampadu, Mallavemula, Gotlur, and Thodellapalle, assessing damage to mud houses and advising residents to move to government shelters until the cyclone’s effects subside.

In Kurnool district, Kosigi recorded 4.2 cm of rainfall, followed by Kowthalam with 3.4 cm, Aspari 3.3 cm, Adoni and Tuggali 2.9 cm each, Pathikonda 2.6 cm, and Aluru 2.2 cm. In Nandyal district, Pagidyala received 2.4 cm, Nandikotkur 1.5 cm, Allagadda 1.4 cm, and Rudravaram 1.1 cm of rainfall.