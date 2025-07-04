Mock Train Accident Drill At Vijayawada Railway Station

Vijayawada: South Central Railway (SCR)’s Vijayawada division organised a comprehensive mock drill in collaboration with the 10th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Civil Defence Organisation, State Government Emergency Response teams, fire services, and Railway breakdown personnel at the Vijayawada Railway Station on Friday.







SCR principal chief safety officer K. Venkat Ramana Reddy supervised the high-intensity drill in the presence of senior officials, including divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil and additional DRM P.E. Edwin (Infra) and Srinivasa Rao Konda (Operations), apart from a host of senior officials from mechanical, medical, safety, commercial, operations, S&T, and public relations departments.The drill simulated a major train accident involving fire and derailment, aiming to test multi-agency coordination, rescue operations and medical response protocols in real-time.NDRF and Civil Defence staff led rescue and relief, including passenger rescue / extrication techniques, stabilisation of the injured using basic life support techniques and shifting of seriously injured by medical relief trains and ambulances depending on severity.Venkat Ramana Reddy emphasised the importance of continuous training and simulation: “Safety is not just a protocol, it is a culture we must continuously rehearse and reinforce. These drills replicate real-time pressure situations and help us test our preparedness. Our ultimate aim is zero casualties and maximum coordination,” he said.Echoing this sentiment, DRM Narendra Patil stated, “Today’s exercise is a shining example of inter-departmental coordination. Everyone worked shoulder-to-shoulder. Such synergy ensures we are not just responsive but proactive during emergencies.”NDRF 10Battalion assistant commander Md. Aslam said what we witnessed today is a textbook example of synergy between stakeholders, which instils confidence not just in agencies but in the public we serve.”