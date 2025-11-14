Mock Drill On Fire, Rescue And Bomb Safety Held At Tenali Railway Station

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway’s Vijayawada Division, in association with the Civil Defence Organisation, conducted a comprehensive mock drill on fire safety, rescue operations and bomb explosion awareness at Tenali Railway Station on Friday. The drill, held on Platform No. 1, focused on emergency response procedures, including firefighting techniques, ground rescue, Basic Life Support (BLS) such as CPR, and public awareness on handling bomb-threat scenarios. The exercise aimed to improve staff preparedness and enhance safety awareness among students and passengers.

Additional divisional railway manager (Infra) P.E. Edwin attended as chief guest and stressed the need for constant readiness and coordinated response during emergencies. “Safety is not just a protocol—it is a collective responsibility. Regular drills like this ensure our teams remain sharp, confident and prepared to respond effectively during derailments, fire incidents and other crises,” he said.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of divisional emergency officer and divisional finance manager P.V. Rami Reddy, and civil defence staff officer and divisional operations manager M. Dinesh Kumar, who attended as guests of honour.

Both officials said the drill was aimed at strengthening the emergency response capabilities of railway staff, educating citizens and students on life-saving skills such as CPR, and reinforcing public awareness on safety protocols during fire emergencies and bomb threats.