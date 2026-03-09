Mobile Shops Raided for GST Evasion; Goods Worth Rs 49 Lakh Seized

Nellore:Vigilance and enforcement officials conducted surprise inspections at several mobile phone shops in Nellore city on Monday following information about alleged GST evasion through sales without proper billing.

Raids were carried out at stores on Trunk Road and in the Lassi Centre area. Officials examined records and found mobile phones and electronic items allegedly stocked and sold without valid purchase invoices.

Goods and documents were seized from three shops — Jai Ambika Mobile Shop (₹8.99 lakh), Sri Ambika Mobile Shop (₹22.45 lakh) and J.P. Mobile Shop (₹17.79 lakh), with the total value of seized stock estimated at ₹49.24 lakh.

Officials said the seized material would be handed over to the Andhra Pradesh state Goods and Services Tax department in Nellore for further investigation and legal action.