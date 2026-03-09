 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Mobile Shops Raided for GST Evasion; Goods Worth Rs 49 Lakh Seized

Andhra Pradesh
9 March 2026 11:25 PM IST

Raids were carried out at stores on Trunk Road and in the Lassi Centre area.

Mobile Shops Raided for GST Evasion; Goods Worth Rs 49 Lakh Seized
x
Officials said the seized material would be handed over to the Andhra Pradesh state Goods and Services Tax department in Nellore for further investigation and legal action.

Nellore:Vigilance and enforcement officials conducted surprise inspections at several mobile phone shops in Nellore city on Monday following information about alleged GST evasion through sales without proper billing.

Raids were carried out at stores on Trunk Road and in the Lassi Centre area. Officials examined records and found mobile phones and electronic items allegedly stocked and sold without valid purchase invoices.

Goods and documents were seized from three shops — Jai Ambika Mobile Shop (₹8.99 lakh), Sri Ambika Mobile Shop (₹22.45 lakh) and J.P. Mobile Shop (₹17.79 lakh), with the total value of seized stock estimated at ₹49.24 lakh.

Officials said the seized material would be handed over to the Andhra Pradesh state Goods and Services Tax department in Nellore for further investigation and legal action.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Mobile Shops Raided for GST Evasion GST evasion 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X