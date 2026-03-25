Mobile Phones Banned at Inter Spot Valuation Camps

Vijayawada: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has banned the use of mobile phones by evaluators during answer script valuation at spot camps across the state.

BIE secretary P. Ranjith Basha inspected a valuation camp at the Government Girls’ Junior College in Guntur on Wednesday and reviewed the evaluation process. He directed that any evaluator found using a mobile phone will be removed from duty.

The BIE issued strict guidelines, including proper and error-free evaluation of answer scripts, warning that any mistakes in awarding marks will be viewed seriously. Evaluators have been instructed to strictly follow all norms to ensure fairness.

The secretary said the evaluation process is being conducted transparently and expeditiously, with no scope for lapses. He also warned of stern action against any irregularities.

All evaluators and staff have been directed to work from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the valuation camps.