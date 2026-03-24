Mobile Medical Unit Launched For Doorstep Healthcare In Nandyal

KURNOOL: District collector G. Rajakumari on Monday inaugurated a Mobile Medical Unit under the Indian Red Cross Society’s “Mee Intiki-Mee Doctor” ( you doctor at your doorstep) initiative at the Nandyal collectorate.

The unit, set up at a cost of ₹1.20 crore, is part of a larger ₹8.40-crore project implemented by the AP State branch of the Red Cross with CSR funding from Rural Electrification Corporation Limited.Each mobile unit is staffed by a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, and driver, and will provide free medicines and doorstep healthcare services to SC/ST colonies and underserved households, catering to around 100 patients daily.The initiative aims to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates, control communicable diseases, and ensure 100% immunisation, with a target to reach nearly six lakh beneficiaries over the next three years.