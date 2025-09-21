Mobile Medical Train Screens 140 Railway Employees And Families

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway’s “Health on Wheels” mobile medical programme entered its second phase on Saturday, providing specialised healthcare services to railway employees and their families along the Guntur–Donakonda section.

The medical train made stops at multiple stations, delivering comprehensive health screenings and consultations to 140 beneficiaries. The initiative follows the first phase, launched on September 13, 2025, which served the Guntur–Repalle and Guntur–Mangalagiri sections and reached 129 beneficiaries.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Guntur Dr CH Srinivasu, , who led the medical team, described the programme as a crucial step in ensuring employees’ well-being.

The mobile unit offered specialised care in cardiac health, ophthalmology, and oncology screening, combining expertise from railway medical facilities and private hospitals, including Lalita Hospitals, Omega Hospitals, and Shankara Eye Hospital. Employees requiring further treatment received guidance and referrals.