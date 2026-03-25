MLC Parvathareddy Targets Minister Narayana Over ‘Anti-People’ Decisions

Nellore:MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy on Wednesday criticised minister P. Narayana, alleging that his decisions were irrational and anti-people.

Addressing the media in Nellore, he questioned the demolition of a water plant built during the previous regime on corporation land and asked whether such actions were justified after being elected with a strong mandate.

He claimed that residents were distressed by the minister’s decisions and alleged that the government’s policies were placing a burden on the poor. He also criticised the imposition of charges on hut dwellers, stating that it was affecting economically weaker sections.

Chandrasekhar Reddy accused the ruling party of suppressing public voices and acting against opposition leaders and workers. He said alleged irregularities and practices in Nellore would be exposed with evidence.

He added that governments should support the poor and warned that people would respond if such policies continued.