MLC Padma Sree Seeks Employment for Locals

Kakinada: Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Karri Padma Sree has requested Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to take steps and ensure that private companies being set up across the coastline provide employment to locals.

In this regard, she met the CM at Amaravati on Friday and submitted a memorandum to him, pointing out that Andhra Pradesh is blessed with a long coastline of about 1,050 km and has emerged as a major hub for industries, ports and large companies.

The MLC pointed out that while industrial growth is progressing, unemployment among the local youth has become one of the most pressing challenges faced by the state. She said it is a matter of concern that a significant proportion of employment opportunities in many industries are going to workers from states other than AP. Youth within the state are remaining unemployed despite being educated and skilled.

Padma Sree maintained that this is this is affecting the livelihood of local families and leading to social and economic imbalance in the areas surrounding industrial clusters,

She requested the Chief Minister to convene a meeting with the heads of major industries and companies operating in the state and prepare a policy framework to ensure preference in employment for qualified local candidates, particularly those residing in the nearby towns and districts.