MLAs To Visit Agricultural Fields From October, Says AP CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday highlighted the crucial role of agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors in driving the state’s economy.

He also presented growth targets and future roadmaps during a short discussion in the state assembly.

Naidu said agriculture contributed nearly 35 per cent to AP’s Gross State Domestic Product. Of the overall Gross Value Added (GVA), the agriculture and allied sectors generated Rs 5.17 lakh crore, industries Rs 3.40 lakh crore and services Rs 6.12 lakh crore. The state government, he said, is committed to the welfare of farmers and is making efforts to provide MSP to agricultural products. The government is seriously considering providing value addition to agricultural products.

The CM advised the MLAs to visit agricultural fields starting from October, interact with farmers directly to know their problems and to explain to them the steps being taken by the government to safeguard the interests of farmers for making the agriculture sector profitable.

Naidu gave a PowerPoint presentation on the agricultural sector. He said, “AP stands in second place in the usage of fertilisers and pesticides. Drones can be used to minimise the usage of pesticides. Efforts are on to reduce cultivation costs via adoption of new technology.”

Naidu noted that the aqua sector in the state faced a crisis due to policies of US President Donald Trump. “Aqua exports from AP alone stand at `21000 crore. Efforts are on to save the aqua farmers from the present crisis. Focus will be made on seaweed culture to improve the marine economy.”

Stating that the agricultural sector was a main revenue source by contributing 35 per cent to GSDP, the CM said priority will be given to agriculture and allied sectors, including horticulture. He said steps will be taken to increase the horticulture area up to 25 lakh hectares by 2029 to make AP a horticulture hub.

Referring to the opposition campaign on urea shortage, the CM said farmers used urea as a booster dose due to floods and the cultivation area also increased by an additional 1.16 lakh acres. He said 16.70 lakh metric tonnes of urea was allotted for the Khariff season and the urea reserves in the state at present stood at 5.54 lakh metric tonnes.

Naidu said that due to excess usage of urea, the soil health was getting affected, leading to the sway of pests. An assistance of Rs 800 will be given as a subsidy for the farmers who reduce the usage of urea.

He said that due to the availability of water, the crop area in AP has increased. Citing the example of the Nellore district, he said the farmers cultivated two crops due to the availability of water.

The CM said the state government is committed to the welfare of farmers and remitted Rs 3173cr into their accounts under Annadata Sukheebhava-PM Kishan scheme. In addition, a compensation of Rs 50,000 was announced per hectare to onion farmers who suffered a loss.

Likewise, the government came to the rescue of mango, chilli, cocoa, cotton and tobacco farmers. The government is focusing on food processing units to provide value addition to agricultural products, he said.