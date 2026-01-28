 Top
MLA's Mother Files ₹25 Crore Extortion Complaint Against Woman

Andhra Pradesh
28 Jan 2026 12:19 AM IST

The woman became acquainted with the family after Sridhar was elected as an MLA and claimed she was preparing for the civil services examinations

YSR Kadapa: Prameelamma, the mother of MLA and government whip Arava Sreedhar, has lodged a complaint with the Railway Koduru police alleging an extortion attempt of ₹25 crore by the woman.

According to the complaint, the woman became acquainted with the family after Sridhar was elected as an MLA and claimed she was preparing for the civil services examinations, frequently seeking help and support. The complaint stated that after travelling to Delhi to appear for the examinations and failing to secure employment, the woman allegedly became mentally disturbed and began making irrational statements.
Despite extending assistance to her, the family alleged that she later resorted to blackmail, demanding a large sum of money. Police said the complaint is under inquiry.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
