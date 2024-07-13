MLA's case against YS Jagan due to political vendetta, caims former AAG

Former additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar has said the case filed against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by TD MLA Raghu Rama Krishna Raju was part of a “larger conspiracy and political vendetta” and expressed strong disapproval of the action.



Speaking to the media in Tadepalli on Friday, Ponnavolu said the Telugu Desam government has filed false cases against the former chief minister and several other officials with malicious intent and political vendetta. Undi MLA, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, acted out of personal animosity, he said.Going into details of the case, Sudhakar Reddy said an FIR with Crime No. 187/2024 was registered against Jagan Mohan Reddy and some police officers and government employees under Section 307.He recalled that on May 14, 2021, a case was filed against then-MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, after his arrest in Hyderabad and production in a Guntur court for remand. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju filed a complaint with the Guntur SP on June 11 this year, alleging he was tortured in police custody. Based on this, the police registered a case against YS Jagan on July 11.Sudhakar Reddy expressed surprise that the police responded a month after Raghu Rama Krishna Raju's complaint, suggesting that the case was filed to “please someone and trouble someone else.”The former AAG stated that there was no consistency between Raghu Rama's statement in the Guntur court and his recent complaint. Raghu Rama had initially claimed before the magistrate three years back that unidentified masked individuals tortured him in police custody. However, in his recent complaint, he mentioned the names of senior IPS officers Sunil and Seetharamanjaneyulu and alleged that YS Jagan watched the torture video.Sudhakar Reddy questioned the validity of filing a case based on a complaint made three years after the purported incident, and asked how YS Jagan Reddy could be implicated. The Supreme Court had stated that examining witnesses after 77 days was invalid, “so what happens if it's done after three years?”The ex-AAG questioned how the police could claim to have taken legal advice when Raghu Rama filed the complaint with the Guntur SP via email on June 11, a day after the police supposedly sought legal opinion on June 10.Sudhakar Reddy asked whether the police had foreseen Raghu Rama's complaint. He clarified that the accused, including the former CM, would face the case legally and judicially. “Raghu Rama was not tortured in police custody and the same was reported to the court.”