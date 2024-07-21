MLA Vamsi makes a surprise visit to Town Hall area in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas witnessed empty beer bottles and garbage strewn around when he conducted a surprise inspection of areas surrounding the historic Town Hall, water tank, and club house building.







Vamsikrishna expressed concern that these British era sites have become a haven for anti-social elements for drug abuse and having liquor.“These areas, despite beautification with a substantial investment of ₹10 crore in the past, are now neglected and unsafe because of anti-social elements having drugs and liquor at these sites,” the MLA remarked.He emphasized on the urgent need to clean up and secure these locations.In this regard, Vamsikrishna asked authorities to call for tenders, so that the area could be handed over to an organisation that would protect the historic integrity of these landmarks, keeping them clean and free of anti-social elements.In the interim, the MLA wanted security personnel to be deployed in the area for preventing anti-social elements from gathering there.