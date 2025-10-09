MLA Somireddy Questions Former CM Jagan’s Roadshows

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has accused former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of ignoring the construction of medical colleges during the latter’s rule but now resorting to political roadshows over them.

Speaking to media at Sarvepalli in Venkatachalam mandal on Thursday, Somireddy maintained that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s roadshows are meant only to provoke and mislead the public. He wondered what the former CM intended to see in Narsipatnam when out of the ₹500 crore allocated for the medical college project, the YSRC regime had spent only ₹10.7 crore.

The Sarvepalli MLA pointed out that despite issuing a G.O. in August 2022 and laying the foundation stone in December 2022, the government completed just 14% of the work before losing power.

“Roadshows, rallies and creating chaos have become YSRCP’s habit. Even after a tragic incident during his Rentapalli visit, where a person had been run over, Jagan Mohan Reddy showed no humanity. Now, he is planning another 60 km roadshow.” Somireddy observed.

He emphasised that leaders should work for public welfare and not for personal gain or publicity. He asked the former chief minister to set aside personal interests and focus on initiatives that truly benefit the people.