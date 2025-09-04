MLA Somireddy Alleges Graft in YSRC's Housing Scheme

Nellore: Senior TD leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has accused the previous YSRC government of massive corruption in the construction of houses for the poor, alleging irregularities worth over Rs 6,250 crore.

Addressing the media in Nellore on Thursday, he said that of 3,47,254 houses sanctioned under Option-3, nearly 90 per cent were meant for Dalits and tribals. Instead of inviting tenders, housing officials allegedly handed contracts to 1,042 “benami contractors” linked to ruling party leaders.

Somireddy named JNR Constructions, owned by former MLA Boyilla Janardhan Reddy, which bagged Rs 1,318 crore contracts for 73,255 houses, and Rockrete Infra & Logistics, linked to another YSRC leader, which secured Rs 907 crore contracts. Despite incomplete works, the two firms have reportedly received Rs 1,200 crore. Most houses lack doors, windows, flooring, roofing and even proper basements, he alleged.

He further said the Housing Department purchased 1.97 lakh tonnes of steel at inflated rates, causing losses of over Rs 160 crore. Materials like MS doors, PVC tanks and even “Warli art stickers” were overbilled, with Rs 10 crore shown as spent on stickers that “do not exist in a single house.” Somireddy demanded a comprehensive probe, recovery of misused funds, and reforms in the housing department.