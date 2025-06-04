MLA Ganta Hits Out At YSRC, Asks For Open Debate

Visakhapatnam: Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao asked the YSRC to discuss the implementation of coalition government’s manifesto pledges at an open forum with journalists. Speaking at his residence in Vizag on Wednesday, he criticised former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for blaming the coalition government. “YSRC had failed to deliver key promises during its five-year tenure,” the MLA said.

Pointing out unfulfilled commitments such as liquor ban, annual DSC notifications, and the job calendar, Ganta said that Jagan is “not familiar with the ground reality”. He further claimed that Jagan’s leadership has reduced the party’s influence, limiting it to just 11 seats in elections.

Ridiculing YSRC, the MLA said the party should reflect on failures and rectify its mistakes.

Highlighting the coalition government’s achievements, Ganta elaborated on improvements of road infrastructure, the transformation of Amaravati as well as the revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Questioning the YSRC’s “Backstabbing Day” protests, he said the present dispensation is fulfilling election promises, including hike in pension as well as creation of jobs. Ganta concluded saying YSRC’s loss in the assembly election, left Jagan “politically sidelined”.