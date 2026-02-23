MLA Demands Justice for Challa Yanadi Tribals

Nellore:Sarpavelli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Monday highlighted the severe living conditions of Challa Yanadi tribals and urged the state and centre governments to extend all special welfare schemes to them without delay.

Speaking in the Assembly, he said welfare programmes should be implemented on a habitation basis rather than on the basis of panchayat population norms, as thousands of tribals are being excluded despite living in major panchayats.

He noted that low literacy among tribals was a serious concern and said the Talliki Vandanam scheme was helping improve school enrolment by enabling families to send all their children to school.

The MLA said special grievance programmes were conducted in his constituency after the change of government, resulting in Aadhaar cards being issued to nearly 3,000 tribals. He also cited initiatives in which companies adopted tribal habitations, with support from firms such as SEIL and the Adani Foundation.

Raising concern over the non-implementation of PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) schemes in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Annamayya districts, he demanded extension of housing, roads, drinking water, mobile health services, anganwadi centres, mobile towers, and solar systems to these areas.

He further called for equal respect to tribals and Dalits in temples, stating that social dignity was key to addressing issues such as religious conversions.