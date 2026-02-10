 Top
10 Feb 2026 12:24 AM IST

The MLA directed police to take strict action

MLA Assures Strict Action Against Accused After Girl’s Death
Kovur MLA Prashanti Reddy is seen giving safety tips to the students during a visit to Gummalladibba on Monday.

Nellore: MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy on Sunday visited the family of a 12-year-old girl who died after allegedly being forcibly given an unknown substance by two minor boys at JSR Colony in Gummalladibba village on January 30.

The girl was treated at Kovur CHC, ACSR Government Hospital in Nellore and later at Stanley Hospital in Chennai, but succumbed on February 6. Police said the accused minors have been taken into custody, produced before a court and sent to the Tirupati Juvenile Home. Further action will be taken after receipt of medical and post-mortem reports.
During her visit, the MLA directed police to take strict action, strengthen night patrolling and install CCTV cameras at the local ZP High School. She also interacted with students, raising awareness on safety and urging them to dial 112 in emergencies.
Stressing that crimes against girls will not be tolerated, she called for community vigilance and appealed to the public to cooperate with the investigation and avoid spreading rumours.


