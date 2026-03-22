MLA Among 42 Escape Unhurt as Bus Goes Up in Flames

Visakhapatnam: The Odisha MLA was among the 42 passengers and two drivers who had a miraculous escape when an AC bus went up in flames following a tyre burst on the outskirts of Ramabhadrapuram mandal of Vizianagaram in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident took place around 4 am on Saturday when the bus was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri in Odisha. The alert driver made all the passengers get off the bus as it caught fire after the blowout. The bus was completely gutted in the incident.

Inspector of Bobbili Rural police station Srinivas said though the fire gutted the bus, fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Mangu Khilla, Congress MLA from Chitrakonda constituency in Odisha, was among the passengers travelling in the bus. Some of the passengers lost their luggage in the fire mishap, he added.

The gold ornaments of a woman passenger were gutted in the fire mishap. However, the police managed to recover the gold ornaments after dousing the fire and handed them over to the victim, the police added. The police suspect that possible electrical short-circuit led to the fire mishap. All the 42 passengers boarded another bus of the same private travels, to reach their destinations, the police said.