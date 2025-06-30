Mixed Environmental Health Indicators Found in Andhra Pradesh Coastal Waters

Visakhapatnam: The renowned 974-km coastline of Andhra Pradesh is experiencing increasing biochemical stress, as reported in the ENVI STATS INDIA 2025 document from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

The coastal waters, crucial for marine biodiversity, fisheries and the economies of local communities, are exhibiting signs of excessive nutrients, oxygen imbalance, and sedimentation stress, factors that scientists warn could lead to lasting ecological and socio-economic consequences.

The study, which monitored 22 locations at three coastal zones, which included at shore (less than 1 km), near shore (2 km) and offshore (5 km), revealed that the coastal waters of the state have sufficient oxygen levels essential for marine life.

Average dissolved oxygen levels ranged from 6.51 to 6.71 mg/L across all areas, which is required to sustain healthy aquatic ecosystems.

The data shows variations in total nitrogen levels, especially in coastal regions where the average concentration was 29.34 mg/L, while shore locations recorded an average of 23.58 mg/L. At specific shore locations, the maximum nitrogen concentration hit 82.71 mg/L, which indicates nutrient runoff from terrestrial sources.

The total phosphorus concentrations exhibited moderate uniformity across different zones, with average values ranging from 1.07 to 1.15 mg/L. The pH levels throughout all observed areas consistently remained around 8.02, reflecting a stable degree of acidity.

The measurements for biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) were consistently low throughout all areas, averaging between 0.60 and 0.67 mg/L, which suggests a low level of organic pollution.

Water temperatures were stable across the different zones, with an average of approximately 29.5°C, and salinity levels stayed within the typical ranges found in coastal waters.

The average suspended matter concentration was about 14.5 mg/L across all zones, indicating moderate turbidity levels that may influence light penetration for marine plant life.

