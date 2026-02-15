MITS Files For 'Allaneredu' GI Tag

TIRUPATI: Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) has submitted an application seeking a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the Madanapalle Jamun fruit, locally known as Allaneredu Pandu.

Sharing the details, MITS vice-chancellor Dr. C. Yuvaraj said the application was prepared with the support of the MITS Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (MITS-IPFC) and filed with the GI Registry. The objective, he said, is to obtain legal recognition for Madanapalle Allaneredu as a distinct agricultural product originating from the region.

Dr. Yuvaraj explained that Madanapalle Allaneredu fruits are noted for their deep purple colour, balanced sweet-sour taste, high nutritional content, medicinal value, and longer shelf life, all of which are linked to the region’s agro-climatic conditions. The fruit contains antioxidants such as anthocyanins, flavonoids, and polyphenols, along with nutrients including proteins, carbohydrates, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, vitamin C, vitamin A, and B-complex vitamins.

He added that the leaves and seeds of the fruit are also used in traditional medicine. According to him, Allaneredu supports weight management, improves immunity and digestion, and has antibacterial properties. Regular intake is associated with heart and oral health, as well as infection prevention. Its potassium content helps regulate blood pressure, while zinc and vitamin C may help reduce asthma symptoms.

Dr. Yuvaraj said certain natural compounds in the fruit are believed to help prevent colon-related ailments. He noted that GI protection would prevent misuse of the product name, ensure better returns to genuine farmers, and improve the market value of Madanapalle Allaneredu in domestic and export markets.

MITS founder and chancellor N. Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary commended the Sri Bhudevi Jamun (Allaneredu Fruits) Society, MITS-IPFC, and the MITS R&D cell for their efforts. Pro-chancellor N. Dwarakanth, adviser (R&D) Dr. Tulasiram Naidu, Dean (Research & Innovation) Dr. Ravindranath Cherukuri, associate dean (R&D) Dr. P. Sivaiah, and faculty members were present.