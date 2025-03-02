Mission LiFE: BEE focusing on key metropolitan cities

Vijayawada:The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) said BEE, under the central power ministry, is spearheading the nationwide rollout of Mission LiFE.

Its secretary, Milind Deore, explained that as part of this initiative, BEE has developed the national concept of the Pro Planet People Initiative (PPPI) to advance India’s commitment to sustainable economic development and climate action.



To achieve this goal, BEE is confident that states will play a proactive role in promoting Mission LiFE. Efforts will be phased, focusing on key metropolitan cities and world-famous pilgrimage centres such as Tirupati, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Chandigarh.



Designed in collaboration with the Union ministries of power, environment, forests and Climate Change, this national concept encourages individuals and communities to adopt an eco-conscious lifestyle that aligns with nature and minimizes harm, the secretary stated.



He said the Union Government has designated those who practise such a lifestyle as "Pro Planet People."



Media adviser to the entity, Chandrasekhara Reddy, urged SDAs to design exclusive programmes to raise public awareness and expand participation. The aim is to enhance living standards, economic growth and ecological well-being.



To sustain momentum, BEE has recommended that state governments allocate dedicated green energy budgets as matching grants alongside BEE funding, particularly for programme implementation and communication strategies.