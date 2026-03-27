Missing Karnataka Boy Traced In Tirumala

TIRUPATI: Tirumala police traced a missing 16-year-old boy from Karnataka within the temple town and shifted him to a government boys home in Tirupati for safe custody, police said on Friday.

The boy, Karthik, a Class 9 student from Biranakalla Thanda in Yadgiri district, had left home on March 20 after being scolded by his parents. A missing case was registered on March 23 at Yadgiri Women Police Station.

Police said Tirumala II Town personnel identified the boy within Tirumala limits based on inputs and a photograph shared by Karnataka police.

He was shifted to the government boys home at Mangalam, and the Karnataka police have been informed for further action.

Superintendent of Police L. Subba Rayudu said tracing missing persons in Tirumala is challenging due to heavy pilgrim movement, and credited coordination with the command control centre staff and TTD vigilance wing for the quick tracing.