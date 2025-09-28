Missing Boy Reunited With Mother During MLA Birthday Annadanam

Nellore: In a heartwarming moment, a seven-year-old boy who had been missing for two years was reunited with his mother during a food donation programme organised as part of TD MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy’s birthday celebrations in Nellore two days ago.

N. Polaiah, son of Seshamma from Saluchinthala of Kovur mandal, had gone missing in Chennai two years ago. He was later traced by GRPF staff in Chennai and handed over to their Nellore counterparts, who placed him in a hostel for care.

On Saturday, Sridhar Reddy’s followers, V. Venkataramana and K. Ashok, organised an annadanam programme at the ICDS project office. Children from various hostels and nearby tribal families were brought to the venue for the meal.

During the event, Seshamma spotted her son among the children. Overwhelmed with emotion, she ran to him as he dropped his plate and called out “Mother.” The long-lost mother and child embraced, leaving all attendees visibly moved.

“After two years, my son is finally back with me. I identified him during the programme, and I am extremely grateful to MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and the officials,” Seshamma said, tears of relief in her eyes.

Organisers noted that celebrating the MLA’s birthday through service activities rather than traditional festivities made the day especially meaningful, creating the circumstances for such an extraordinary reunion.