Missing African Grey Parrot Reunited With Owner

Kakinada: An African Grey parrot that went missing during Sankranti celebrations was safely reunited with its owner, Bandaru Dorababu, on Sunday, bringing relief and joy to the family.

Dorababu had purchased the parrot, named Charlie, in Hyderabad three years ago. The bird flew away on Sankranti day when Dorababu was cleaning its cage and was startled by a loud noise. Despite extensive efforts, the parrot could not be traced, leaving the owner distressed.

On Sunday, a youth from Magam village contacted Dorababu after recognising the parrot. The youth informed him that he had found the bird with another person and, knowing about the missing parrot, retrieved it and kept it safe.

Dorababu immediately visited the youth’s house and brought the parrot back home. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said the bird had become weak due to the lack of proper food during the period it was missing.

“I am extremely happy and relieved that Charlie has returned safely,” Dorababu said.