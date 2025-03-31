Minority Welfare a Priority for Coalition Govt: Minister Bharath

Kurnool: Industries and commerce minister T.G. Bharath reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the development and welfare of Muslim communities in the state. He participated in Ramadan prayers at the old Eidgah in Kurnool on Monday, stressing the spirit of unity and celebration that transcends caste and religion in the city. District collector P. Ranjit Basha also attended the event.

In Prakasam district, social welfare minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy joined the Ramadan celebrations at Kondapi Eidgah. Highlighting the festival’s significance as a symbol of purity, sacrifice, and religious harmony, he noted that the Quran encourages kindness and goodwill toward fellow human beings. He mentioned that the TD government had supported the construction of the Eidgah in Kondapi and reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to the development of Muslim minorities. He announced that Rs 5,434 crore had been allocated for their welfare in the budget, with monthly honorariums being provided to Imams and Mauzams. He also stated that special arrangements were being made for Haj pilgrims and that repairs to mosques and Shadi Khana were underway.

Meanwhile, in Nandyal, roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy participated in the Ramadan celebrations at his Banaganapalle camp office. Extending warm wishes to the Muslim community, he assured them of the government’s continued support and commitment to their welfare.