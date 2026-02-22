Minor Fire at Srisailam Temple VIP Cottage

Kurnool: A minor fire broke out at a VIP cottage of the Srisailam Temple on Sunday, causing brief panic among devotees staying at the pilgrim centre.

According to temple authorities, the fire was triggered after an air conditioner unit allegedly caught fire due to a short circuit. Devotees occupying the cottage rushed out immediately as flames spread inside the room for a short time.

On being alerted, police and fire services personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control promptly, preventing it from spreading further.

Officials said no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.