Minor Ends Life Over Phone Use

Kurnool: A 12-year-old boy died by suicide in Venkatapuram, Yemmiganur, on Monday after being admonished by his parents for excessive use of a mobile phone.





Allagadda R&B AE Caught in ACB Raid

DC Correspondent

Kurnool: An assistant engineer working in the Allagadda roads and buildings division, D. Dastagiri, was caught taking a bribe by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Monday. ACB DSP D. Somanna told the media that the AE demanded a bribe of `55,000 from a contractor for an optic fibre cable project. The contractor, Ramesh, initially paid `40,000 in cash. When the AE demanded the remaining `15,000, Ramesh filed a complaint. Acting on the complaint, ACB officials caught the AE red-handed while attempting to collect the bribe and registered a case against him.





Goddess Bhramaramba in Maha Gowri Alankaram

DC Correspondent

Kurnool: As part of the Dasara Mahotsavam at Srisailam, on the eighth day of the festival, Monday morning rituals were performed for Goddess Bhramaramba, including morning poojas, special kumkumarchana, Navavaranarchana, and other traditional ceremonies. Rudra Homam, Rudra Parayanam, Japam, Chandi Homam, and additional Parayanam and Navavaranarchana were also conducted.

Kalaratri Puja, Ammavari Asthana Seva, and Suvasini Puja were performed in the evening. Daily Kumari Puja continued as part of the Dasara celebrations. As part of the Navadurga Alankaram, the Utsavamurthy of Sri Bhramaramba Ammavaru was decorated in the Maha Gowri form, the eighth manifestation of the Navadurgas. Maha Gowri is considered the most peaceful form, and scriptures say that worshipping her on this day destroys sins and removes difficulties. The evening also featured the spectacular Nandi Vahana Seva. A large number of devotees attended to witness the festivities and offer their prayers.





Rs 16 Cr jewellery Scam Surfaces in Nandyal

DC Correspondent

Kurnool: A major jewellery theft has come to light at P.M.J. Jewellers Private Limited in Nandyal, where branch staff allegedly cheated the company of valuables worth Rs 16 crore.

According to a complaint filed by the company’s assistant general manager, Kancharla Raghava Kumar, the accused include branch manager Chidvilas Reddy, cashier Ramesh Reddy, and stock employee Bandari Lahari Kumar.

The company had given them gold and silver ornaments for showroom display. Instead of returning the items, the staff allegedly kept them. During an internal audit, management also found that 164 ornaments were sold illegally using fake invoices.

The audit confirmed that the accused misappropriated 15 kg of gold jewellery worth `16 crore, 8.8 kg of silver jewellery worth `12.5 lakh, and `4 lakh in cash.

Nandyal Two-Town circle inspector Ashraf Basha said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to find out the full extent of the fraud.





Midhun Reddy Gets Bail in Liquor Scam Case

DC Correspondent

Vijayawada: The ACB Court on Monday granted conditional bail to YSR Congress MP Midhun Reddy, an accused in the AP liquor scam case.

The court directed him to furnish two sureties of ₹2 lakh each and to appear before the investigating authorities twice a week. Reddy, who was arrested on July 20 and lodged in the Central Prison at Rajamahendravaram, was released after spending 71 days in judicial remand. He is Accused No. 4 in the multi-crore liquor case.

Police said the boy, a Class VI student at a private school, was scolded by his parents for spending too much time on the phone. His father warned him that he should only use the phone during free time. Upset by this, the boy took the extreme step. Yemmiganur Town police said they had come to know about the incident, but no complaint had been filed by the parents.