Minor Dispute Over ‘Kajjakayalu’ Reaches Police Station in Uravakonda

Anantapur:A minor family dispute over the distribution of kajjakayalu, a traditional sweet, reached the local police station during the ongoing Gavimatham Utsavams in Uravakonda of Anantapur district on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the Sri Gavimatham Chandramowleswara Swamy Brahmotsavams, when relatives had gathered at a house as part of customary festivities. Three sons-in-law were invited, but a disagreement arose when two were served the sweets while the youngest felt he had been overlooked.

The issue escalated into an argument between the youngest son-in-law and his mother-in-law. Unable to resolve the matter, the family sought police assistance by dialling 100.

Uravakonda constable Rajagopal responded to the call and assessed the situation. He counselled the family members, advising them to treat all sons-in-law equally and maintain harmony. To resolve the issue amicably, he ensured that the available sweets were distributed equally among all three, settling the dispute on the spot.

In a light-hearted end to the episode, the constable took a selfie at the spot and shared it in the department’s WhatsApp group with a humorous note that the issue had been resolved by distributing the sweets equally. The post reportedly drew smiles from fellow officers, some of whom jokingly asked whether he had at least tasted one himself.

The unusual complaint, which briefly diverted police attention from routine duties, ended peacefully and in good spirits.