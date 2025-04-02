 Top
Minor derailment on Nagavali Express near Vizianagaram, no injuries reported

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
2 April 2025 3:07 PM IST

The incident happened as the train was moving towards Bobbili

Screengrab

Hyderabad: A minor derailment occurred on the Nagavali Express near Vizianagaram railway station when the last two carriages went off the tracks near Venkatalakshmi Theatre junction.

The incident happened as the train was moving towards Bobbili. Fortunately, since the train was traveling at a low speed, no passengers were injured.
Railway personnel swiftly detached the derailed carriages, ensuring the rest of the train could resume its journey without further disruption.



