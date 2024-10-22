Minor derailment disrupts train services on KK Line

Visakhapatnam: A goods train wagon derailed near Chimdipalli railway station on the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) route early Monday morning, temporarily disrupting train services in the area. The incident occurred while the train was traveling from Araku to Visakhapatnam.

Railway officials quickly responded, halting the Araku passenger train at S. Kota station as a precaution. Emergency crews were dispatched to the accident site to begin restoration work on the affected track.



A railway department official clarified, "The incident occurred in the shed area and not on the main line. We managed to restore services within an hour, and there was no property damage."



