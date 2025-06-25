Ministers Want Action Plan For APCOS Recruitment System

Vijayawada: A high-level committee of ministers has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for revamping the recruitment system of the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS).

The directive came during the committee’s first meeting at the state secretariat in Velagapudi in Amaravati on Tuesday. The ministerial team comprises Finance minister Payyavula Keshav, Education minister Nara Lokesh and Municipal Administration minister Ponguru Narayana.

Officials provided the ministers a detailed PowerPoint presentation explaining the structure, functioning and category-wise data of the outsourcing employees under APCOS.

Officials informed that there are currently 1,07,082 outsourced employees working across various departments in the state. The largest segments among them include sweepers and public health workers (28.89 per cent), attenders (9.64 per cent) and data entry operators (9.10 per cent).

The ministers also reviewed outsourcing appointments made since 2020 and sought clarity on departmental deployment. The committee instructed officials to thoroughly study legal disputes related to APCOS appointments. Committee members stressed the need for systematic cleansing and streamlining of the APCOS system to improve transparency and accountability.

Those who attended the meeting included senior officials Shamsher Singh Rawat (special chief secretary, GAD), S. Suresh Kumar (principal secretary, MA&UD), D. Ronald Rose (finance secretary), joint secretary Gautam Allada and APCOS MD G. Vasudeva Rao.







