Ministers visit Pydithalli temple in AP ahead of Sirimanu festival

Visakhapatnam: Ministers, local MPs, and MLAs visited the Pydithalli temple in Vizianagaram on Sunday in preparation for the upcoming Sirimanu festival. Among those present was state Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, who will serve as the chief guest for the event's inauguration. The temple’s Executive Officer, Prasada Rao, presented Patrudu with Tirthaprasad and a portrait of the goddess. State Minister for MSME and industries Kondapalli Srinivas, Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Gajapathi, Lok Sabha member Kalishetti Appalanaidu, and other dignitaries accompanied the Speaker. Cheepurupalli MLA Kala Venkata Rao also performed pujas for the goddess during the visit.









