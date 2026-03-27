Ministers Visit Markapuram Bus Accident Victims, Assure Full Support

Nellore: Ministers Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy and Gottipati Ravi Kumar, along with MLAs Damacharla Janardhan Rao, BN Vijay Kumar, and Inturi Nageswara Rao, visited the victims of the Markapuram bus accident who are undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital in Ongole.

The ministers interacted with doctors and patients to review the medical services being provided. They described the accident as unfortunate and stated that the administration had responded promptly by shifting the injured to hospitals without delay. The ministerial team had earlier visited the accident site and extended support to the victims.

They also announced ex gratia compensation of ₹5 lakh from the state government and ₹2 lakh from the Central government for the families of the deceased.

Gottipati Ravi Kumar assured that the government would extend all possible assistance to the victims and urged them to remain courageous. He also instructed doctors to ensure that the injured receive comprehensive and uninterrupted medical care until full recovery.

Meanwhile, Prakasam district revenue officer Chinna Obulesu stated that out of the 28 injured persons, 14 were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Ongole for advanced treatment, where they are being treated under the supervision of expert doctors. He added that accommodation has been arranged for the victims’ relatives at the MEPMA building and that compensation will be distributed soon.

Revenue divisional officer Lakshmi Prasanna, doctors, and other officials were present during the visit.