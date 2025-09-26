Minister Says AP Will Build Ship Building, Breaking Units Along Coastal Belt

Vijayawada: State government is firm on developing ship building and ship breaking units along with modern fishing harbours to boost employment in coastal belts, Infrastructure and Investments minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy informed the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to questions raised by members Nadikudi Eswara Rao, Kamineni Srinivas and Konatala Ramakrishna, the minister said proposals for ship building facilities have already been placed before the centre.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to develop a port or fishing harbour after every 50 km stretch along the coast to create more job opportunities,” he pointed out. He said consultations are on to identify locations, where such units will be more viable and profitable. Janardhan Reddy said Phase-II works of six new fishing harbours are underway.

Though the centre has sanctioned ₹361 crore for each project, their studies have revealed that such high-cost constructions will not be feasible given local conditions.

“We have prepared a DPR at Budagatlapalem with revised estimates of ₹186 crore and tenders will be called soon,” he explained. The minister underlined that the progress under Phase-I is encouraging, with works nearing completion at several locations — Juvvaladinne (97 per cent), Nizampatnam (81 per cent), Machilipatnam (70 per cent), and Uppada (83 per cent). “All fishing harbour projects will be completed soon to benefit local fishermen,” he added.

