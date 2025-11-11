 Top
Ministers Review Centenary Fete Arrangements In Puttaparthi

Andhra Pradesh
11 Nov 2025 11:14 PM IST

The state government has already declared the mega event as an official state programme and sanctioned ₹10 crore for development works, including road formation: Reports

Bhagawan Sri Satya Sai Baba — DC File

ANANTAPUR: A team of ministers and senior officials from the Sri Satya Sai Centenary Birth Anniversary Celebration Committee reviewed arrangements in Puttaparthi, Satya Sai district, on Tuesday.

The state government has already declared the mega event as an official state programme and sanctioned ₹10 crore for development works, including road formation.

Finance minister Payyavula Kesav, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, Endowments Minister Ramanarayana Reddy, district in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, and special chief secretaries M.T. Krishna Babu and A. Ajay Jain took part in the review.

The ministers held discussions with Satya Sai district officials and members of the Sri Satya Sai Central Trust, inspected ongoing works, identified parking locations and reviewed arrangements at the Satya Sai Hill View Stadium.


DC Correspondent
