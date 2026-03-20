Ministers Ram Mohan, Atchannaidu Open New Stoppages

Visakhapatnam: Union minister for civil aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu and state agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu formally inaugurated experimental stoppages at Harischandrapuram and Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district on Friday.

A Waltair division release said Train No. 58506/58505 Visakhapatnam–Gunupur–Visakhapatnam passenger will stop at Harischandrapuram and Train No. 18117 Rourkela–Gunupur–Rourkela Rajyarani Express at Pathapatnam Railway stations.

This initiative is expected to benefit passengers from these stations and surrounding areas by providing improved access to Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, and intermediate destinations. The stoppage has been introduced on an experimental basis, keeping in view the long-standing demand of local rail users and public representatives.

Apart from this, an experimental halt to Train No. 18525 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam Express is also provided at Mandasa Road station by K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha.