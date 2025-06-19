Ministers Oversee Transport, Security Plans for Yoga Day in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In preparation for International Yoga Day (IYD) on June 21, state ministers and top officials reviewed transportation arrangements to ensure smooth movement for participants.

Ministers P. Narayana and Kondapalli Srinivas held a coordination meeting with MPs, MLAs, and district officials at the Vizag Collectorate on Wednesday evening. They directed officials to take proactive steps to prevent logistical issues and ensure participants reach their designated venues with ease.

District In-charge minister Dr. Dola Sri Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, speaking at a press conference in Visakhapatnam, underscored the scale and importance of the 11th edition of IYD being hosted by the state. He said the event is expected to see participation from two crore people across Andhra Pradesh, including 25,000 students performing 108 Surya Namaskars.

Participation is open to individuals aged 14 and above, and arrangements for food, accommodation, transport, and sanitation have been made for participants arriving from distant locations. A central command control room has been set up to ensure all attendees reach their locations by 5 a.m. on the day of the event.

Meanwhile, Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha inspected the Yoga Andhra Command Control Centre at Andhra University and reviewed traffic and security arrangements. She instructed officials to deploy CCTV cameras and drones for comprehensive surveillance across the city.

“A special focus is being placed on implementing traffic restrictions and diversions to avoid disruptions,” she said, urging officials to maintain strict vigil and ensure the programme proceeds without incident.