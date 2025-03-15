Ministers N. MD Farooq Stress Resolving Water Woes in Nandyal

Kurnool: Law and minority welfare minister N. Md Farooq and roads and buildings minister B C Janardhan Reddy instructed RWS and public health engineering officials to take preventive measures to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply during summer. They made these remarks during a meeting on drinking water supply at the Nandyal collectorate on Saturday.

The ministers stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had directed officials to implement necessary measures to prevent water shortages until the next monsoon, as groundwater levels were rapidly declining due to the summer. They emphasised that officials must anticipate issues such as borewell failures and groundwater depletion and take proactive steps to find alternative solutions.

"The Chief Minister has said that funds will not be a constraint for drinking water supply, and local issues brought to the attention of collectors and MLAs will be addressed with appropriate funding," they said.

District collector G Rajakumari stressed the need for a well-coordinated plan involving public representatives to mitigate water shortages in 489 gram panchayats. She noted that groundwater levels had dropped to nearly 25 feet in Dhone, Peapully, and Bethamcherla mandals and emphasised the importance of identifying alternative water sources for temporary supply.

Zilla Parishad chairman Y Papireddy said that funds from the Zilla Parishad would be allocated to address severe water shortages in villages upon receiving proposals from concerned engineers.

Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Suryaprakash Reddy, Panyam MLA Gowru Charita Reddy, Nandikotkur MLA G Jayasurya, and other officials attended the meeting.