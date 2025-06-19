Ministers Lead A Walkathon Ahead Of IYD, Urging Mass Participation

Visakhapatnam: State ministers Dola Sribala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Satya Kumar Yadav and Sanjeevareddygari Savita have urged citizens to participate with enthusiasm, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in the International Yoga Day.

The ministers participated in a walkathon organised by the AYUSH department and the district administration on Thursday morning. The walkathon started at the AU Convention Hall and concluded at the Vishwapriya Function Hall on the Beach Road.

The walkathon saw active participation from ministers, officials, members of the yoga association and students. Following the march, yoga asanas were performed at the Yogandhra Vedika on the Beach Road, reflecting the city’s growing embrace of yoga culture. T-shirts were distributed to participants as a symbol of unity and celebration.

Addressing the gathering, the ministers underscored that the responsibility for the success of the central and state governments’ initiative lies with each citizen.

Satya Kumar advocated for the daily practice of yoga, highlighting its benefits for physical and mental well-being.

AYUSH secretary Rajesh Kotcha echoed this sentiment, urging people to engage wholeheartedly. Special chief secretary M.T. Krishna Babu called for voluntary participation to spread a global message of wellness, noting that diverse initiatives have been launched to make yoga a lifestyle choice.

Government whip and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Mayor Peela Srinivas, senior IAS officers Suresh Kumar and Veerapandian, MP Kalisetty Appalanaidu and several public representatives joined the event.