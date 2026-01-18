Ministers Launch Power Infra Projects Worth ₹7.9 cr in Prakasam District

Nellore: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and social welfare minister P. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Saturday participated in two key power infrastructure programmes in Prakasam district, with a total outlay of nearly ₹7.9 crore.

The leaders took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new office of the AP Central Power Distribution Company (APCPDCL) executive engineer (Operations), Darsi, being constructed at a cost of ₹4 crore on Addanki Road in Darsi town.Later, they also participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a 33/11 KV power substation at Ullagallu village in Mundlamuru mandal, to be built at a cost of ₹3.90 crore.The programmes were attended by Yerragondapalem TD in-charge Guduri Erikshan Babu, Lalith Sagar, and senior officials.The leaders said the new facilities would strengthen power infrastructure and improve electricity services across the region. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Kanigiri MLA and Ongole Parliamentary TD President Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao, Giddalur MLA Muttamula Ashok Reddy, and Darsi TD in-charge Gottipati Lakshmi were present on the occasion.