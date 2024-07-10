Ministers launch free sand policy for Andhra Pradesh

State ministers launched a ‘free sand’ policy at different locations across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh inaugurated the new sand policy at the state level that enables people to take sand free of cost, bearing only the transportation, loading and unloading expenses.Durgesh told the media that the state government introduced the policy to help the construction workers. “Due to a lack of availability of sand, the common people were not able to construct a house or undertake other constructions. Now, sand is free for them. The three-party alliance had promised to supply sand free of cost.Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari said that during the YSRC government, loot of sand was on and the construction workers and others faced difficulty to get the material.District collector Prashanthi said, at present, four lakh metric tonnes of sand was available at seven sand reaches and the needy could call 18004252540. Sand storage centres are functional under the surveillance of CC cameras and supervision of the police. A deputy tehsildar has been appointed for supervision at each sand storage point.Women and tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani inaugurated free sand disbursement at Sivaramapuram of Salur mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district. She said the common man can build a house with low cost now. The new sand policy would give a "boost to the construction and allied sectors."