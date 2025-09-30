Ministers Invite South Korean Firms to Invest in AP

Vijayawada: Municipal administration Minister P Narayana and infra and Investments Minister BC Janardhan Reddy have invited several multi-national companies to Andhra Pradesh for starting their new ventures.

The interactions took place on Monday during the two ministers’ visit to Seoul, the capital of South Korea. Principally, the ministers participated in the AP EoDB-South Korea Business Forum Partnership Summit road show, where Janardhan Reddy addressed potential investors from South Korea.

The ministers personally met Cheewing Lee, chairman of the Shoealls, cited as a top firm at the global level engaged in the production of medical devices, functional footwear and smart shoes. He has been invited to take part in the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam from Nov. 14 to 15.

The medical device, foundational footwear, is seen to be useful for patients suffering from diabetes and arthritis. The ministers promised the firm better amenities and explained the conducive atmosphere for investments in AP.

The ministers also called on representatives of SK Hynix, engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors. The firm is known globally as supplier of DRAM chips and NAND flash memory chips. They invited the firm to come and invest in AP.

Addressing potential investors, Minister Janardhan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh attracted Rs 10 lakh crore investments in recent months, which promised creation of nearly eight lakh new jobs a year through 156 projects.

He said the upcoming four greenfield ports at Rayamayapatnam, Mulapeta, Machilipatnam and Kakinada would add an additional 353 million metric tonnes of cargo capacity for AP. This would go up to 700 million metric tonnes in the near future, he said.

The minister said, “We are having six operational airports while nine airports, including three international airports are being developed in the state. The Bhogapuram international greenfield airport would become a centre for global connectivity by 2026.”

He said AP has 1.3 lakh acres of land bank for various new projects. “We would set up 175 MSME parks, one each in every assembly segment. The state has set a renewable energy target of 160 Gita watts capacity by 2047.”

The minister promised South Korean investors a hassle-free, single-window clearance system for permissions for new industrial units. He extended an invite to them to take part in the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam and proposed their involvement in areas like ports, airports, renewable energy, industrial corridors and digital platforms.