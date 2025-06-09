Ministers Anitha, Dola Present Awards In VZM, VSP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister of home and Vizianagaram incharge minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Visakhapatnam incharge minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy have presented Shining Stars awards in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam respectively on Monday.

At a function held in Vizianagaram, Anitha has congratulated the Intermediate students of the government college who excelled in their examination. She also said the parents played a great role in the success of the students.

She congratulated minister of Education Nara Lokesh for introducing Shining Stars awards which would motivate the students to reach higher strata in their lives.

She presented awards to 158 Class X and Intermediate students.

Veeranjaneya Swamy has presented the awards to the meritorious Intermediate students at a function held in Andhra University Assembly Hall. Speaking on the occasion, he said the state was witnessing revolutionary changes in the field of education after Nara Lokesh took over as the minister of education.

He said education is top priority for the alliance government which has been making efforts to improve the standards of education. The education department has increased the coaching centres for admission into ashram schools from Class III to Class X.

He said the “Talliki Vandanam” scheme would be launched in a week’s time.

Government whip P.V.G.R. Naidu (Ganababu), local MP Mathukumilli Sribharat, Oil and Seed Corporation chairman Gandi Babji and state officials were present.