Minister Wants No Traffic Bottlenecks During PM’s Srisailam Visit

KURNOOL: Roads and Buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to ensure that there are no traffic bottlenecks anywhere in Kurnool and Nandyal districts during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srisailam on October 16.

Holding review meeting with senior officials led by Kurnool collector Dr. A. Siri, Janardhan Reddy directed them to identify traffic-prone areas in advance and prepare alternative routes to avoid congestion.

The minister pointed out that a large number of people are expected to attend the PM’s event. Thus, R&B officials must remain alert at the ground level and make all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth traffic movement. They must take precautionary measures on national highways to prevent sudden traffic jams and keep ready alternate routes where necessary.

In the interim, Janardhan Reddy underlined that all road repair and maintenance works in and around Srisailam must be completed immediately. He directed officials to coordinate with other districts if required and utilise their staff to complete the arrangements efficiently ahead of the PM’s visit and the public meeting.