Minister wants centre’s help to promote medical tourism in AP

Vijayawada: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav called on union minister for tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday and discussed strengthening of medical tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

In a tweet on X, Satya Kumar said he had a productive discussion with the union minister on AP’s public health initiatives and promoting wellness tourism in AP. He informed Gajendra Singh that AP is exercising opportunities to make the state a hub for healthcare and holistic well-being.

In addition, the AP health minister has called upon senior citizens aged 70 years and above to download their Ayushman Vay Vandana Card via the Ayushman App, as it would provide them access to ₹5 lakh-worth free annual treatment.

Satya Kumar pointed out that the centre had launched this initiative on October 29, 2024. Over 25 lakh citizens have enrolled. Over 22,000 individuals have availed treatment worth over ₹40 crore.

The minister underscored the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide dignified and accessible healthcare to the country’s elderly citizens.