Minister vows zero tolerance for child trafficking

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has zero-tolerance for child-trafficking and the law enforcement agencies must develop a comprehensive strategy to counter the menace, said minister for animal husbandry, sheep and fisheries Kondapalli Srinivas.

Speaking at a meeting held on Sunday by government departments and civil society organisations to commemorate World Anti-Trafficking Day, the minister underscored the importance of coordination among government departments, civil society organisations and the public in preventing child trafficking and exploitation. He expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of child trafficking, including its links to forced labour, organ trafficking and the entertainment industry.

The minister highlighted the government's commitment to implementing robust measures to combat human trafficking. These measures include strengthening law enforcement, raising public awareness, supporting the victims and evolving a comprehensive action plan targeting drug and cybercrime, which often intersect with human trafficking, he said.

The event was organised by the CID Anti-Trafficking Unit in collaboration with the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and anti-trafficking NGOs HELP and Mukti Sansthan. Representatives from the District Child Welfare Committees, Mission Vatsalya, Child Line and various NGOs have participated in the programme.