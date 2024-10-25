Minister urges private travel bus owners to curb road accidents in AP

Vijayawada: Minister for transport M. Ramprasad Reddy has called upon owners of the private travel buses to initiate steps to curb road accidents.

Taking part in a programme with representatives of the private travels associations from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana here on Thursday, the minister discussed with them at length the problems they were facing and other issues. He called for efforts to cooperate with the efforts of the state government to curb the increasing number of road accidents.



He recalled the death of his father in a road accident when he was young. He said they were coming up an action plan to take up a special drive involving the police, health and transport departments to control road accidents in the state.



The minister assured to resolve the software glitches in the transport department and assured to take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to reduce tax burden.



He opined that it would not be possible to provide better services to the people if the government failed to get adequate revenue.

