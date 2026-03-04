Minister Unveils in Assembly Roadmap for Crop Diversification

Vijayawada: The AP government has rolled out a clear action plan to balance paddy cultivation while shifting farmers towards cultivating more remunerative alternative crops, with income growth and sustainability as core objectives.

Replying to queries in the AP Legislative Assembly on crop diversification, MSP, organic farming and tenant farmers’ loans, Agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said 38.97 lakh farmers have cultivated paddy in 2025–26 — 26.94 lakh in Kharif and 12.03 lakh in Rabi.

He further said with groundwater depletion rising in upland paddy belts, the government is promoting pulses, millets and oilseeds through awareness drives, quality seed supply, technical support and marketing facilities.

Atchannaidu said, “While irrigation projects completed under the guidance of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have improved water availability, overdependence on paddy is not viable. The government, however, is not asking farmers to abandon paddy but to adopt high-quality, export-friendly varieties.”

The minister informed that in the first phase, 15 lakh hectares from Rayalaseema to Prakasam district will be developed as horticulture hubs, backed by Rs 30,000 crore funding from the centre and Rs 70,000 crore in private investments. He pointed out that paddy yields about Rs 6,000 per acre annually, compared to red gram Rs 26,000, green gram Rs 21,000, jowarRs 16,000 and oil palm up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Atchannaidu assured that farmers diversifying their crop will receive free oil palm saplings, drip and sprinkler support, and assured procurement. A certified seed production plan is under way with advanced varieties being supplied through Acharya N. G. Ranga Agricultural University and other state universities.

The minister said so far, 9.13 lakh tenant farmers have received CCRCs and Rs 4,474 crore in loans.